On eve of UK visit, Trump backs Boris Johnson, dings duchess

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is weighing in on the United Kingdom’s political maelstrom days before his state visit, saying Boris Johnson would be an “excellent” prime minister and calling Meghan Markle “nasty.”

Trump is expressing support for Johnson, the controversial ex-foreign secretary, in his bid to replace Theresa May. He told the British tabloid The Sun ahead of his Monday arrival in the UK that he thinks Johnson “would be excellent.”

Trump is also calling the American-born Duchess of Sussex “nasty” over comments she made in 2016 threatening to move to Canada if Trump won the White House.

He says, “I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Trump’s first visit to the UK as president was marred by comments critical of May he made to the same tabloid last year.

Associated Press

