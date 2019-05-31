Monse looks to vintage board games for resort collection

NEW YORK (AP) — With the sun shining bright after days of rain, Monse’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia seated some guests on soft cubes designed as dice as they showed their latest collection outdoors.

Resort 2020 was inspired by vintage board games. They chose a plaza in lower Manhattan, getting lucky on the weather.

The duo is also at the creative helm of Oscar de la Renta. For their brand, they used breezy prints with toy soldiers, numbers and hearts mixed with the usual deconstruction of menswear for women.

Their love of deconstructing menswear for women was present and accounted for in asymmetrical sleeve and jacket designs. So was the long fringe on a red striped one-shoulder caftan and black striped chiffon culotte, among other outfits.