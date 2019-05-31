Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Migos’ Offset has charges in phone-slapping case dismissed

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Police in suburban Atlanta have dropped a felony charge against the rapper Offset, who was accused of knocking a cellphone out of a fan’s hands.

Sandy Springs police Sgt. Sam Worsham told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that “all parties involved were able to come to an agreement.” The property damage charge stemmed from an April incident at a Target, where 18-year-old Junior Gibbons said his $800 iPhone was destroyed after he tried to film the Migos member.

Gibbons said he wanted the rapper born Kiari Cephus to replace the phone. Attorney Drew Fielding said Cephus client was being exploited.

Cephus faces separate charges in a July 2018 traffic stop in Clayton County. Prosecutors there had asked a judge to revoke his bail following the Target incident, but that motion itself was revoked Wednesday.

Associated Press

