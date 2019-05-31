Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Martin Shkreli sues over ouster from pharmaceutical company

NEW YORK (AP) — Imprisoned pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli has sued three executives at a company he started, saying they illegally ousted him and defrauded the company of millions of dollars.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Manhattan federal court. It seeks unspecified damages.

Shkreli (SHKREL’-ee) was dubbed the Pharma Bro and is perhaps best known for boosting the price of a life-saving drug by more than 5,000% and trolling his critics on social media while he worked at Retrophin.

He was convicted in August 2017 of fraud related to his handling of hedge fund investments and Retrophin stock but brashly predicted he’d never go to prison.

The 36-year-old Shkreli is serving a seven-year sentence at a low-security prison complex.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County
News

Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County

2:28 pm
12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday
News

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday

1:39 pm
January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified
News

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified

1:18 pm
Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County
News

Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday
News

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified
News

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified

Scroll to top
Skip to content