Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lehigh University physician suspended over harassment suit

Pennsylvania’s Lehigh University has suspended the interim director of the student health center in response to a lawsuit that says he sexually harassed co-workers and performed inappropriate breast exams on students.

Lehigh said in a statement Friday that a “senior member” of the health center has been barred from campus while the school investigates the allegations.

Former medical assistant Christine Feit claims in a federal lawsuit that she was fired in retaliation for reporting misconduct by the interim director, Dr. Thomas Novak. The suit says Novak routinely made inappropriate sexual remarks about students and staff and tried to perform pelvic exams without gloves.

She says the school did nothing to address Novak’s misconduct and instead fired her.

Messages were left for Novak seeking comment. A Lehigh spokeswoman says the university will “vigorously defend” itself.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County
News

Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County

2:28 pm
12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday
News

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday

1:39 pm
January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified
News

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified

1:18 pm
Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County
News

Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday
News

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified
News

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified

Scroll to top
Skip to content