Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

‘Dangerous’ migrant overcrowding at El Paso border facility

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — An inspection at an El Paso Border Patrol station where detained migrants are held found this month that there were 900 people crammed into the 125-person facility at one point.

The Office of Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security found “dangerous overcrowding.” A majority of detainees were held past the maximum allowed 72-hour period.

Inspectors found migrants held in standing-room only spaces for days and some standing on toilets.

An unprecedented number of families with children have arrived at the border this year.

The government built a temporary tent in El Paso and plans to open a bigger facility within 18 months.

The report released Friday and first reported by CNN comes two days after El Paso agents arrested a group of 1,036 immigrants — the largest encountered.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Illegal marijuana grow bust in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Illegal marijuana grow bust in Pueblo West

12:14 pm
Manitou Springs Wine Festival taking place Saturday
News

Manitou Springs Wine Festival taking place Saturday

12:04 pm
Friday dose of cute: Ducklings saved from storm drain
News

Friday dose of cute: Ducklings saved from storm drain

11:41 am
Illegal marijuana grow bust in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Illegal marijuana grow bust in Pueblo West

Manitou Springs Wine Festival taking place Saturday
News

Manitou Springs Wine Festival taking place Saturday

Friday dose of cute: Ducklings saved from storm drain
News

Friday dose of cute: Ducklings saved from storm drain

Scroll to top
Skip to content