Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Confessed killer of 11-year-old girl sentenced to life

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who admitted raping and killing his 11-year-old neighbor has been sentenced to life in prison.

Andreas Erazo pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated sexual assault in February, days before he was to go on trial for the 2017 killing of Abbiegail Smith in Keansburg, Monmouth County.

Smith’s body was found on a roof near the apartment building where she and the 20-year-old Erazo lived. Erazo initially claimed he stabbed the girl because he thought she was an intruder. He later conceded that was false and confessed to raping and killing her.

Erazo will have to serve 85% of his sentence, or roughly 64 years, before being eligible for parole.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Illegal marijuana grow bust in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Illegal marijuana grow bust in Pueblo West

12:14 pm
Manitou Springs Wine Festival taking place Saturday
News

Manitou Springs Wine Festival taking place Saturday

12:04 pm
Friday dose of cute: Ducklings saved from storm drain
News

Friday dose of cute: Ducklings saved from storm drain

11:41 am
Illegal marijuana grow bust in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Illegal marijuana grow bust in Pueblo West

Manitou Springs Wine Festival taking place Saturday
News

Manitou Springs Wine Festival taking place Saturday

Friday dose of cute: Ducklings saved from storm drain
News

Friday dose of cute: Ducklings saved from storm drain

Scroll to top
Skip to content