Confessed killer of 11-year-old girl sentenced to life

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who admitted raping and killing his 11-year-old neighbor has been sentenced to life in prison.

Andreas Erazo pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated sexual assault in February, days before he was to go on trial for the 2017 killing of Abbiegail Smith in Keansburg, Monmouth County.

Smith’s body was found on a roof near the apartment building where she and the 20-year-old Erazo lived. Erazo initially claimed he stabbed the girl because he thought she was an intruder. He later conceded that was false and confessed to raping and killing her.

Erazo will have to serve 85% of his sentence, or roughly 64 years, before being eligible for parole.