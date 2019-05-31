Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Back home, Democrats hear a lot, or not much, on impeachment

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — In suburban Philadelphia, it took about eight minutes into the question-and-answer session at freshman Rep. Madeleine Dean’s town hall for someone to ask about impeachment.

It came up only indirectly at a town hall in Southern California. And in Yorktown, Va., it never got asked about at all.

House Democrats swept to power from all different parts of the country. But the seams of their big tent majority are being stretched over whether or not to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Back home, the town hall sessions revealed how much, or how little, impeachment is on the minds of voters. The differing opinions offer a snapshot of the challenges facing Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the many conversations still to come.

The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock
AP - National News

The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock

10:35 pm
Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018
Covering Colorado

Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018

10:26 pm
Wedding registries take a high tech turn
News

Wedding registries take a high tech turn

10:25 pm
