Antonio Banderas grateful for a later-in-life Cannes award

MIAMI (AP) — Antonio Banderas says despite a long wait to win best actor at the Cannes Film Festival, he’s grateful the honor came later in life.

The 58-year-old tells The Associated Press that receiving prestigious awards early in one’s career can lead to “many mistakes” — and he hasn’t made those. He spoke to AP this week, days after winning the honor.

The Spaniard won for his role in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory,” a fictionalized account of the director’s life and career.

It is the eighth film on which Banderas and Almodóvar have worked together.

He accepted the acting honor May 25 in the Spanish director’s honor and says he is immensely grateful to Almodóvar, who he says has given him “so much.”