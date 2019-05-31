Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Air Force: Obscene contrails above Phoenix unintentional

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Air Force officials say their pilots did not intentionally draw male anatomy with aircraft contrails in the skies above the Phoenix area.

Photos taken of a series of sky ovals near Luke Air Force Base have circulated on social media and some say the shapes resemble male genitals.

Base spokesperson Becky Heyse told the Arizona Republic that leadership of the 56th Fighter Wing has reviewed the photos and flight audio to determine the shapes were made unintentionally.

The F-35 fighter jets were conducting standard training maneuvers Tuesday.

Heyse says the contrails were made as the jets were about to engage in a simulated dogfight.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County
News

Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County

2:28 pm
12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday
News

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday

1:39 pm
January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified
News

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified

1:18 pm
Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County
News

Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday
News

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified
News

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified

Scroll to top
Skip to content