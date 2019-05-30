Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Virginia Tech wants to pay inbound class to delay attendance

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech wants to pay incoming in-state students to delay their start date and not attend the university for up to a year.

The Roanoke Times reports the school budgeted $3.3 million to quell the expected 7,500-student freshman class, which officials have said would strain the town.

The school has said this class would be its largest. It said the size was unanticipated, but engineering education professor Marie Paretti said that wasn’t true as faculty predictions of the swollen class size were shared with administrators.

The payment options include a $1,000 grant to take a gap year, tuition reimbursement for taking classes at a community college for a year and tuition-free classes next summer for those who skip the upcoming fall or spring semester. Students can apply until June 6.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

5:51 am
Highway 24 reopened after crash east of Falcon
Covering Colorado

Highway 24 reopened after crash east of Falcon

5:18 am
Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation
News

Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation

4:48 am
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

Highway 24 reopened after crash east of Falcon
Covering Colorado

Highway 24 reopened after crash east of Falcon

Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation
News

Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation

Scroll to top
Skip to content