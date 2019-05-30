Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US economy grew at solid 3.1% rate in Q1

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.1% rate in the first three months of the year, but much of that gain was based on temporary factors that will likely fade, leaving growth much slower in the current quarter.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that the first quarter advance in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, rose sharply from a 2.2% increase in the fourth quarter as the economy overcame a partial government shutdown to weakness in overseas economies.

The new GDP estimate was down slightly from an initial 3.2% estimate. For the current April-June quarter economists believe GDP growth will slow to less than 2% and for the year they see GDP rising a modest 2.3%.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

5:51 am
Highway 24 reopened after crash east of Falcon
Covering Colorado

Highway 24 reopened after crash east of Falcon

5:18 am
Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation
News

Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation

4:48 am
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

Highway 24 reopened after crash east of Falcon
Covering Colorado

Highway 24 reopened after crash east of Falcon

Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation
News

Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation

Scroll to top
Skip to content