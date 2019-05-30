Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

TV’s ‘The Profit’ to visit store with enormous American flag

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The reality television star responsible for an oversized American flag at a recreational vehicle store he owns in North Carolina says he’s visiting the location to support the employees.

Marcus Lemonis plans to visit Gander RV in Statesville on Thursday. Lemonis said Wednesday that he wants to meet with employees “frustrated by the distraction” caused by the controversy about the flag.

The city of Statesville sued Gander RV over the flag, which violates its ordinance limiting the size of flags. City officials said Thursday that they’ll likely change the ordinance so the Gander RV flag can stay.

Lemonis wants no restrictions on the size of American flags, provided there are no safety issues.

Lemonis is star of the CNBC show “The Profit” and CEO of Camping World, which owns Gander RV.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

10:22 am
WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

9:38 am
Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81
News

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

9:38 am
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81
News

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

Scroll to top
Skip to content