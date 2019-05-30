Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 29, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran; $4,084,542; $87.67.

2. Metallica; $2,921,057; $104.63.

3. Maroon 5; $2,910,577; $120.08.

4. Eric Church; $2,873,933; $93.98.

5. Elton John; $2,612,965; $141.77.

6. Pink; $2,222,506; $140.69.

7. Fleetwood Mac; $2,059,539; $146.42.

8. Justin Timberlake; $2,055,012; $135.49.

9. Cher; $1,685,401; $123.77.

10. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,543,421; $114.09.

11. Ariana Grande; $1,515,063; $113.18.

12. Michael Bublé; $1,510,617; $124.48.

13. Post Malone; $1,417,928; $83.06.

14. KISS; $1,382,687; $113.07.

15. John Mayer; $1,349,589; $119.90.

16. Bad Bunny; $1,303,591; $95.32.

17. André Rieu; $1,284,655; $81.84.

18. Arctic Monkeys; $1,233,530; $60.77.

19. Travis Scott; $1,079,517; $78.86.

20. Mumford & Sons; $1,040,827; $71.61

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

10:42 pm
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

10:37 pm
FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday
News

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

10:37 pm
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday
News

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

Scroll to top
Skip to content