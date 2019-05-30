To impeach or not? Pelosi balances competing calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still isn’t ready to impeach President Donald Trump.

Even after special counsel Robert Mueller essentially called on Congress to pick up where he left off, Pelosi did not budge. Scores of her Democratic lawmakers do want to start impeachment proceedings. Outside groups say it’s time. But Pelosi is carrying on, promising the House will methodically pursue its investigations of Trump — wherever they lead.

This is Pelosi’s balancing act: toggling between mounting pressure from other Democrats and her own political instincts. She’s sticking with her plans for a more measured, “ironclad” investigation that makes it clear to Americans the choices ahead. It’s uncharted territory for the speaker, and this Congress, with both high risks and possible rewards ahead of the 2020 election.