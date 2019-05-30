State sues e-cigarette maker, says it targets youth market

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is suing a national retailer of electronic cigarette and vaping products.

Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday that the lawsuit alleges Clifton, New Jersey-based Eonsmoke violated state law by targeting minors for sales of its merchandise.

The complaint filed Wednesday says Eonsmoke failed to verify online buyers’ ages and failed to ensure shipments were received by a person 21 or older, as required by state law.

The suit says Eonsmoke “directly targeted underage consumers” and sells products in sweet and fruit flavors.

Eonsmoke leader Michael Tolmach said in an email to The Boston Globe that he had not reviewed the complaint but that he shares Healey’s concerns about youth vaping and is cooperating with her office.