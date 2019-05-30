Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

State sues e-cigarette maker, says it targets youth market

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is suing a national retailer of electronic cigarette and vaping products.

Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday that the lawsuit alleges Clifton, New Jersey-based Eonsmoke violated state law by targeting minors for sales of its merchandise.

The complaint filed Wednesday says Eonsmoke failed to verify online buyers’ ages and failed to ensure shipments were received by a person 21 or older, as required by state law.

The suit says Eonsmoke “directly targeted underage consumers” and sells products in sweet and fruit flavors.

Eonsmoke leader Michael Tolmach said in an email to The Boston Globe that he had not reviewed the complaint but that he shares Healey’s concerns about youth vaping and is cooperating with her office.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim’s mother
Covering Colorado

Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim’s mother

3:45 pm
Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard
News

Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

3:26 pm
First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents
Covering Colorado

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents

3:11 pm
Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim’s mother
Covering Colorado

Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim’s mother

Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard
News

Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents
Covering Colorado

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents

Scroll to top
Skip to content