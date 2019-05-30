Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Republican redistricting expert blamed for census question

NEW YORK (AP) — A new court filing by lawyers opposing adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census alleges a longtime Republican redistricting expert played a key role in making the change.

The filing Thursday in Manhattan federal court comes just as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule on the legality of the addition announced last year.

Opponents say adding the question will discourage immigrants from participating and strengthen congressional representation and funding for areas where mostly Republicans reside.

The lawyers asked a New York judge to issue sanctions or other remedies. They say a Justice Department official and a transition official for President Donald Trump testified falsely about the Justice Department’s role in adding the citizenship question.

They say new documents reveal gerrymandering expert Thomas Hofeller’s role in adding the question.

Associated Press

