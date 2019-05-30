Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Prisoners settle suits over potentially tainted injections

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut prison inmates who say they received injections from a vial of insulin that was potentially tainted with hepatitis have settled their lawsuits against the state.

The settlements, finalized last month, call for the inmates to receive between $750 and $2,000 each.

The lawsuits say that in May 2013 a nurse injected a diabetic inmate who also suffered from hepatitis C twice with the same needle, dipping it back into the insulin vial between uses.

Lawyers say the vial was then used to inject more than 80 other inmates.

The state Department of Correction last year took over medical care for prisoners from the University of Connecticut amid numerous complaints over the quality of inmate care.

Messages seeking comment were left Thursday with the department and UConn Health.

Associated Press

