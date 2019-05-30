Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prince’s bodyguard deposed in wrongful death lawsuit

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lawyers in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by relatives of Prince spent seven hours deposing his former bodyguard.

The deposition took place Wednesday at the Carver County Courthouse where the family of the late rock star filed the lawsuit. He died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl April 15, 2016.

The attorney for bodyguard Kirk Johnson tells KSTP-TV the deposition was a traumatic event for Johnson. Lawyer F. Clayton Tyler says it was very difficult for Johnson, who lost his good friend.

The defendants in the lawsuit include Dr. Michael Schulenberg, who authorities say admitted prescribing a different opioid to Johnson, knowing it would go to Prince. The source of the pills that caused Prince’s death remains unknown and no one has been charged in his death.

___

Information from: KSTP-TV, http://www.kstp.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Class of 2019: Facts about new graduates from the Air Force Academy
Covering Colorado

Class of 2019: Facts about new graduates from the Air Force Academy

7:45 am
LIVE UPDATES: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

LIVE UPDATES: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

7:18 am
Utah police find body of 5-year-old girl, uncle charged with her murder
News

Utah police find body of 5-year-old girl, uncle charged with her murder

6:55 am
Class of 2019: Facts about new graduates from the Air Force Academy
Covering Colorado

Class of 2019: Facts about new graduates from the Air Force Academy

LIVE UPDATES: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

LIVE UPDATES: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

Utah police find body of 5-year-old girl, uncle charged with her murder
News

Utah police find body of 5-year-old girl, uncle charged with her murder

Scroll to top
Skip to content