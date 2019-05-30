Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police were told deal was in works with Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO (AP) — New documents on the Jussie Smollett case show that prosecutors told Chicago police detectives that a possible deal with the “Empire” actor was in the works a month before charges against him were dropped.

The 460 pages released Thursday show detectives investigating Smollett’s claim he was the victim of a hate crime were told by Cook County prosecutors a deal with Smollett could include a $10,000 fine and community service.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (gooh-YEHL’-meeh) says the detectives did not pass the information to superiors because they assumed a deal would include Smollett admitting to wrongdoing.

Smollett was charged with lying to police when reporting he’d been the victim of a January racist, anti-gay attack. Prosecutors dropped charges on March 26.

The mayor and police chief expressed outrage over the prosecutors’ decision.

Associated Press

Associated Press

