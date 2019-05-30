Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police: Man found in trunk of car sent to auto auction

MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man was found in the trunk of a car that arrived to be sold at a Pennsylvania auto auction.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Chief David Steffen said the man is being treated at a hospital and is expected to be released. He isn’t identifying the man or the nature of the treatment or his injuries.

Workers who were inspecting the vehicle found the man Thursday at the massive Manheim Auto Auction facility, about 90 miles (130 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

Steffen said that “somehow this guy got in the trunk of this car.” His agency is investigating.

A woman answering phones at the auction business referred questions to police.

Associated Press

