Police confirm missing Utah girl’s body has been found

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah police say they have confirmed a body found after a five-day search is that of a 5-year-old girl taken from her home and killed by her uncle.

Logan Police said Thursday Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley’s remains were found in a heavily wooded area less than a block from her home.

Police have said the girl’s 21-year-old uncle Alex Whipple gave his lawyer a map of where the body was hidden in exchange for a promise that prosecutors would not pursue the death penalty.

Whipple has been charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping and other counts. Prosecutors say he killed her Saturday after spending the night at his sister’s house.

Whipple’s lawyer Shannon Demler has said his client did something inexcusable but wants the family find closure.

Associated Press

