Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Northern California inmate killed; 2 prisoners suspected

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has been killed at a Northern California state prison and two other prisoners are suspects in his death.

Officials say the 63-year-old man was stabbed with a homemade weapon in an exercise yard Thursday at California State Prison, Sacramento.

Guards saw two inmates fighting with him and used pepper spray and a blast grenade to stop the violence.

The dead inmate was serving life without chance of parole at the maximum-security prison east of Sacramento. His name wasn’t immediately released.

One suspect is serving life without chance of parole for a murder in Sacramento County. The other is serving a 22-year sentence for an attempted murder in Orange County.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Thunderbirds thrill thousands inside– and outside of Falcon Stadium
News

Thunderbirds thrill thousands inside– and outside of Falcon Stadium

7:42 pm
Bounty hunter ramping up search for fugitive pastor, wife
Covering Colorado

Bounty hunter ramping up search for fugitive pastor, wife

7:10 pm
Academy graduates celebrate achievement, look forward to serving
Covering Colorado

Academy graduates celebrate achievement, look forward to serving

6:53 pm
Thunderbirds thrill thousands inside– and outside of Falcon Stadium
News

Thunderbirds thrill thousands inside– and outside of Falcon Stadium

Bounty hunter ramping up search for fugitive pastor, wife
Covering Colorado

Bounty hunter ramping up search for fugitive pastor, wife

Academy graduates celebrate achievement, look forward to serving
Covering Colorado

Academy graduates celebrate achievement, look forward to serving

Scroll to top
Skip to content