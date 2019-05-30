Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nevada governor vetoes national popular vote compact

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada will not join other U.S. states that have pledged their Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday he had vetoed the measure, even though it had been approved by most Democrats in the Legislature.

Sisolak says the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact “could diminish the role of smaller states like Nevada in national electoral contests.”

More than a dozen states have agreed to put their votes toward the winner of the popular vote.

It was Sisolak’s first veto since taking office.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
“Share the Road” during weekend cycling event
Colorado Living

“Share the Road” during weekend cycling event

1:55 pm
President Trump honors USAFA graduate who battled cancer into remission
Digital Original

President Trump honors USAFA graduate who battled cancer into remission

1:38 pm
WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

1:35 pm
“Share the Road” during weekend cycling event
Colorado Living

“Share the Road” during weekend cycling event

President Trump honors USAFA graduate who battled cancer into remission
Digital Original

President Trump honors USAFA graduate who battled cancer into remission

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

Scroll to top
Skip to content