Music Row added to list of ‘Most Endangered Historic Places’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The National Trust for Historic Preservation says it has named Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee, to its 2019 list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

The trust says in a statement that Music Row plays a critical role in the identity, economy, and culture of Nashville, including its reputation as Music City.

It says vital pieces of history are being lost due to rapid development, with 50 demolitions on Music Row since 2013. Many of those have affected small, independently owned music businesses and much of the new construction consists of high-rise luxury apartments and offices that don’t serve the music industry.

The trust says naming Music Row to its list is a way to highlight concern about non-music development and urge city officials to preserve and protect it.

