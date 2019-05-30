Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mixed verdict reached in Penn State frat-fall death case

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The former manager of a Penn State fraternity where a pledge fell during a night of hazing and drinking and later died has been convicted of hindering apprehension but acquitted of evidence tampering and obstruction.

The Centre Daily Times reported a jury deliberated about five hours before issuing the verdict Thursday against 22-year-old Braxton Becker, of Niskayuna, New York.

It was the first criminal trial to result from the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Piazza consumed a large quantity of alcohol the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony at the Beta Theta Pi house. His death led to passage of a stricter state anti-hazing law.

Becker was accused of deleting security camera footage to thwart investigators. His lawyer declined to comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard
News

Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

3:26 pm
First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents
Covering Colorado

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents

3:11 pm
WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

2:50 pm
Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard
News

Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents
Covering Colorado

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents

WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

Scroll to top
Skip to content