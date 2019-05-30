Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man sent to prison for urinating in Memphis cereal factory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for urinating on a Kellogg’s cereal conveyor belt at a Memphis facility.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says 49-year-old Gregory Stanton was sentenced Friday in federal court. Stanton had pleaded guilty in November to tampering with consumer products.

An indictment says Stanton was a contract worker at the Kellogg’s plant in April 2014 when he recorded a video of himself urinating into a bucket and dumping the contents into the Raisin Bran production line. He also recorded himself urinating into a production line a month later.

Stanton posted the videos on the internet in 2016.

Law enforcement and the Food & Drug Administration investigated. Kellogg’s said in a statement that it is pleased Stanton was “brought to justice.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One dead in Springs shooting
News

One dead in Springs shooting

11:20 pm
Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation
Covering Colorado

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation

9:50 pm
New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado
Covering Colorado

New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado

9:46 pm
One dead in Springs shooting
News

One dead in Springs shooting

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation
Covering Colorado

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation

New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado
Covering Colorado

New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content