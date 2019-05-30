Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lawyers for synagogue massacre suspect allege FBI meddling

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lawyers for the man accused of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue say the FBI has been discouraging witnesses from talking to the defense.

Robert Bowers’ lawyers say in court documents that at least one witness contacted the defense, but abruptly canceled a meeting after the FBI discouraged it. The defense says other witnesses have gotten the same message from the FBI.

Defense lawyers are asking the judge to tell the FBI to stop. The judge Thursday ordered federal prosecutors to respond to the defense allegation by next week.

Authorities say Bowers killed 11 people and wounded seven at Tree of Life synagogue last October. It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have not made a final decision on whether to seek the death penalty.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

10:22 am
WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

9:38 am
Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81
News

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

9:38 am
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81
News

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

Scroll to top
Skip to content