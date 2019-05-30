Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lawyer: Activist on trial showed ‘kindness’ helping migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A lawyer for a border activist being tried in federal court in Arizona says his client was just trying to be kind by helping two migrants with water, food and lodging last year.

But prosecutors said they have evidence 36-year-old Scott Daniel Warren conspired to harbor the migrants.

The prosecutors also say the migrants were not in distress when arrived at a privately-owned building used to provide aid to immigrants who crossed the desert from Mexico into Arizona.

The Arizona Daily Star reports defense attorney Greg Kuykendall said in his opening statement Wednesday that prosecutors must prove Warren intended to break the law to be found guilty of harboring migrants and conspiring to transport and harbor the two immigrant men found with him who were in the U.S. illegally.

