Hundreds protest Louisiana’s passage of ‘heartbeat’ bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators filed into the Louisiana State Capitol a day after lawmakers passed a strict new abortion ban that Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign.

Many on Thursday wore bright pink T-shirts reading “We Stand With Planned Parenthood” on the front and “We Won’t Back Down” on the back, in protest of the so-called heartbeat bill. The measure bars abortions once there’s a detectable fetal heartbeat, as early as the sixth week of pregnancy.

Demonstrators, some with babies in tow, filled the Capitol’s lobby even though they couldn’t chant or bring signs inside. Many said policymakers have proven they’re against women and women’s health and said that despite the ban, abortions will continue but just won’t be safe.

Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim's mother
Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim’s mother

Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard
Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents
First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents

