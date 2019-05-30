Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Georgia sheriff charged with grabbing elderly man by throat

ALMA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia sheriff has been arrested on felony charges after he grabbed an elderly man by the throat outside the sheriff’s office.

Bacon County Sheriff Mark Cothren is charged with battery, elder abuse and violating his oath of office. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Mark Pro said Thursday the sheriff approached a 75-year-old man and after a short conversation and “grabbed him around the throat area.”

Pro said the sheriff released the man, who walked away from the brief confrontation May 22.

The sheriff’s office said Cothren wasn’t at work Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

A sergeant who answered the phone at the Bacon County jail refused a request for Cothren’s booking photo.

Cothren was elected sheriff in 2016 in rural Bacon County.

Associated Press

