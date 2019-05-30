Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Georgia officer charged with hitting homeless woman

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor has announced felony charges against an Atlanta-area police officer who was captured on video hitting a homeless woman inside a convenience store.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced a grand jury on Thursday indicted Officer Phillip Larscheid on charges of aggravated assault and violation of his oath of office.

Larscheid arrested Katie McCrary on June 4, 2017, after responding to a call of someone begging customers for money at the store in Decatur. Boston said the officer was initially cleared in a use-of-force investigation.

About a month later, Boston said, DeKalb County police reopened an investigation after a bystander’s video surfaced online and showed Larscheid repeatedly striking McCrary during the arrest.

A lawyer for Larscheid couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim's mother
Covering Colorado

3:45 pm
Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard
News

3:26 pm
First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents
Covering Colorado

3:11 pm
