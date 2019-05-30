Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
FedEx to deliver 7 days a week to satisfy online shoppers

FedEx plans to deliver packages seven days a week starting next January as it tries to keep up with the continuing boom in online shopping.

The company is also taking back nearly 2 million daily deliveries to homes that are currently handled by the post office.

FedEx says shifting SmartPost packages back to its own network will give drivers more deliveries bunched closer together and increase their efficiency.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company announced the moves Thursday.

FedEx already runs seven days a week around Christmas. The company says it’s taking that schedule year-round for most of the U.S. population.

President and Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam says the change will increase the company’s ability to meet the demands of e-commerce retailers and online shoppers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

