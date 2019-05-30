Democratic official gets party backing for Graham challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A top Democratic National Committee official has gotten party backing in his challenge to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced its endorsement Thursday of DNC associate chairman Jaime Harrison.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, DSCC Chairwoman Catherine Cortez Masto says Harrison “has shown his commitment to getting the job done.”

The 43-year-old Harrison officially launched his campaign this week. The former state Democratic chairman says he’s got the national fundraising ability to take on Graham, who’s seeking his fourth term and may face primary opposition of his own.

Democrat Gloria Bromell Tinubu has also announced her candidacy.

