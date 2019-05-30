Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cemeteries and family memories stand in border wall’s way

SAN JUAN, Texas (AP) — Two historic graveyards are among the properties on the Mexican border that are under threat as the Trump administration rushes to build hundreds of miles of wall.

Under current plans, one of the 19th century cemeteries could be lost entirely. Some graves would have to be exhumed; others without a headstone might be paved over.

The people who would lose land have hired lawyers and staged protests. They’re determined to fight in court to tie up construction and explain to the rest of the U.S. the hidden costs of a border wall.

Congress agreed last year to fund 33 miles of new walls and fencing in South Texas’s Rio Grande Valley.

Associated Press

