California Dems in crisis as presidential hopefuls descend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic presidential hopefuls are descending on California this week for an annual convention of the state party as it faces a #MeToo firestorm.

Home state Sen. Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are among the candidates coming to court party faithful at the California Democratic Party convention. The gathering is a major draw for activists who get far fewer chances to interact with presidential hopefuls than their counterparts in traditional early voting states.

But they’ll be sharing the weekend’s spotlight with an election for a new party chair.

The party is voting to replace Eric Bauman, who resigned in November amid allegations he drank on the job and sexually harassed and abused staff. Three lawsuits have been filed against him. Bauman has denied the allegations.

Associated Press

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday
