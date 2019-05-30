Autopsy: Boy Scout died on hike of dehydration, overheating

PHOENIX (AP) — An autopsy for a 16-year-old Boy Scout who collapsed on a troop hiking trip in the southern Arizona desert shows he died from dehydration and overheating.

The Pinal County medical examiner’s report says Joshua Michael White’s April 27 death at Picacho Peak State Park was an accident.

The report says the boy reportedly drank two quarts (2 liters) climbing up the peak and another two on the way down. The small group of Scouts hiked for six hours on a day when temperatures reached 96 degrees (36 Celsius).

The report says White weighed 289 pounds (131 kilograms) but “had no known medical history.”

His family said at the time that the teen loved scouting and he, fellow scouts and their leaders were experienced hikers.