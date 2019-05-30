Army vet to face new hate crime charges in California crash

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutors will file new hate crime charges against an Army veteran accused of eight counts of attempted murder after police said he deliberately plowed his car into pedestrians at a California crosswalk last month.

Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office spokesman Sean Webby said Thursday that two hate crime allegations will be filed against 34-year-old Isaiah Joel Peoples, a veteran of the Iraq war.

Police say Peoples showed no remorse and told investigators he intentionally drove into pedestrians in Sunnyvale.

A 9-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were among the injured. The girl remains hospitalized on life support.

Peoples’ mother said her son has struggled with PTSD.

A hearing in the case was set for later Thursday.