Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Aircraft crash near Indianapolis killed Nevada couple

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has identified the Nevada couple killed when their aircraft crashed near Indianapolis.

Hancock County Coroner David Stillinger said Thursday the May 22 crash killed 75-year-old Robert W. Holman Jr. and 61-year-old Robin Lynch Holman of Incline Village, Nevada.

The twin-engine Cessna Citation 550 hat Robert Holman was piloting crashed shortly after takeoff from Indianapolis Regional Airport , about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of the city.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard
News

Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

3:26 pm
First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents
Covering Colorado

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents

3:11 pm
WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

2:50 pm
Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard
News

Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents
Covering Colorado

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents

WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

Scroll to top
Skip to content