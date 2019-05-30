Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

ACLU: JPMorgan Chase settles paternal leave class action

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A civil rights group says JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by male employees who say they were denied additional paid parental leave between 2011 and 2017.

The settlement was announced Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union and the national law firm Outten & Golden.

Chase employee Derek Rotondo filed an equal opportunity claim in 2017 when he tried to get 14 additional paid weeks after his son was born. He was told by Chase that while mothers are eligible for 16 weeks as primary caregivers, non-primary caregivers were only eligible for two weeks.

Chase adopted a gender neutral policy after Rotondo made his claim.

A Chase spokesman welcomed the agreement and thanked Rotondo for raising the issue.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81
News

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

9:38 am
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

9:21 am
Gov. Polis OKs laws on marijuana delivery, social use, investment
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis OKs laws on marijuana delivery, social use, investment

9:16 am
Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81
News

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

Gov. Polis OKs laws on marijuana delivery, social use, investment
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis OKs laws on marijuana delivery, social use, investment

Scroll to top
Skip to content