Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 peregrine falcon chicks hatched, banded in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two peregrine falcon chicks that hatched earlier this month atop a 12-story building in Topeka have been given metal identification bands to help track their movements.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the chicks, a male and a female, hatched around the first of May on top of the Westar Energy Building. Westar spokeswoman Kaley Bohlen says it’s the ninth year in a row that falcons Nemaha and Boreas have produced offspring in the perch.

Westar biology coordinator Eric Johnson said the chicks could be ready to fly in about a month.

Falcons have been nesting at the Westar building off and on since 1993.

Peregrine falcons were nearly wiped out in North America by DDT and similar pesticides in the 1950s. Their numbers began to rebound after DDT was banned.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

12:14 pm
Michigan State Trooper saves child wandering in street
News

Michigan State Trooper saves child wandering in street

12:09 pm
VIDEO: Orphaned mountain lion cubs arrive safely at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Digital Original

VIDEO: Orphaned mountain lion cubs arrive safely at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

11:30 am
WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

Michigan State Trooper saves child wandering in street
News

Michigan State Trooper saves child wandering in street

VIDEO: Orphaned mountain lion cubs arrive safely at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Digital Original

VIDEO: Orphaned mountain lion cubs arrive safely at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Scroll to top
Skip to content