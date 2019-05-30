Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2 men indicted in sidewalk shooting of Memphis civic leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of a civic leader and former airline executive on a Memphis sidewalk.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Thursday that 22-year-old McKinney Wright Jr. and 18-year-old Quandarius Richardson were also indicted on attempted especially aggravated robbery charges in Philip Trenary’s death.

Authorities say the 64-year-old Trenary was walking along a street in September when a man exited the passenger side of a pickup truck, approached Trenary from behind and shot him in the head.

Trenary was the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce. Trenary was also the former head of Pinnacle Airlines.

Richardson’s lawyer says he plans to plead not guilty. Wright’s attorney did not immediately return a phone message.

Associated Press

