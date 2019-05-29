Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wanted man escapes custody, is tackled by bystander

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man wanted in a Virginia slaying was caught in North Carolina and managed to escape custody, only to be tackled by a bystander.

Citing a news release, news outlets report 41-year-old George William Knisley was arrested Friday in Raleigh and was being transferred to a detention center when he escaped. Authorities say he complained his handcuffs were too tight and fled when a deputy tried to loosen them.

John Martinez Jr. says he was walking down the street when he saw a man in an orange jumpsuit sprinting away from an officer. Martinez says the officer needed help, so he dashed after the man and tackled him.

Knisley is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Matthew T. Broyles, of Powhatan. He’s also accused in the disappearance of 43-year-old Amy Renee Fabian.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation
News

Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation

7:46 am
Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years
Covering Colorado

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

6:28 am
Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area
News

Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area

6:18 am
Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation
News

Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years
Covering Colorado

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area
News

Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area

Scroll to top
Skip to content