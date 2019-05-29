Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US official: Russia ‘probably’ not adhering to nuke test ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. intelligence official says Russia “probably” is not adhering to a moratorium on nuclear weapons testing.

The statement was made Wednesday by the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute, Ashley said Russia’s nuclear activities would help it improve its weapons capabilities. He said the United States, by contrast, has foregone such benefits by adhering to a testing moratorium.

More broadly, Ashley asserted that Russian actions have “strained” key pillars of a network of international arms control agreements, including the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Open Skies Treaty.

Associated Press

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher
Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019
Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
