Uncle charged with murder in disappearance of Utah girl

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The uncle of a missing 5-year-old Utah girl has been charged with murder as a search for the child stretches into a fifth day.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said Wednesday that even though the body of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley has not been found, her blood was located on a watch and a sweat shirt of her uncle, 21-year-old Alex Whipple.

Prosecutors say they also have a broken kitchen knife with the girl’s blood on it and her skirt, which was “hastily buried” near the family home.

Whipple was charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping and desecration of a human body.

Investigators have been searching for the girl since Saturday. They say Whipple has not cooperated.

His attorney Shannon Demler did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Associated Press

Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances
A year in the life of a spelling bee champion
Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update
