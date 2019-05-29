Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Top University of Alabama donor tells students to boycott

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A top donor to the University of Alabama says students should boycott enrolling at the school in response to the state’s newly approved abortion ban.

Hugh Culverhouse Jr. has donated more than $30 million to the university. He said Wednesday that he doesn’t want students who go to the school to become “trapped” under what he calls a morally and constitutionally wrong law.

The university renamed its law school in his honor last September after he pledged a record-setting donation.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the abortion legislation on May 15. It makes performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases and provides no exceptions for rape or incest.

Culverhouse, a Florida businessman who was born in Montgomery, says businesses should also boycott the state. His parents both attended the university.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado utility gets $500M offer to shut coal plants
Covering Colorado

Colorado utility gets $500M offer to shut coal plants

3:47 pm
New climate study ordered for Colorado, Utah energy leases
Covering Colorado

New climate study ordered for Colorado, Utah energy leases

3:33 pm
Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher
Covering Colorado

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher

3:01 pm
Colorado utility gets $500M offer to shut coal plants
Covering Colorado

Colorado utility gets $500M offer to shut coal plants

New climate study ordered for Colorado, Utah energy leases
Covering Colorado

New climate study ordered for Colorado, Utah energy leases

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher
Covering Colorado

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher

Scroll to top
Skip to content