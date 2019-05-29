Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
‘The Chi’ actor loses MTV awards bid amid misconduct claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) — MTV is cutting Jason Mitchell from contention at next month’s MTV Movie & TV Awards following reports of alleged misconduct by “The Chi” actor.

In a statement Wednesday, MTV said Mitchell was removed as a nominee for best performance in a show in light of recent developments. The channel did not expand on the statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Mitchell has been dropped from Showtime’s “The Chi” after he was fired in late April from the upcoming Netflix movie “Desperado.”

The trade paper reported that Mitchell’s agent, manager and lawyer cut ties with him after he was dropped from “The Chi.” There was no immediate reply Wednesday to a request for comment from an attorney listed as Mitchell’s representative.

