School in mock slave complaint reaches agreement with NY

NEW YORK (AP) — A private New York school where a teacher was fired after allegedly holding mock “slave auctions” will hire a diversity officer and change its discipline practices under an agreement with the attorney general.

The Chapel School in the Westchester County village of Bronxville also will take steps to diversify its staff and student body under the plan announced by Attorney General Letitia James Wednesday.

Fifth-grade teacher Rebecca Antinozzi was fired in March. In an interview with News 12 Westchester at the time, she denied holding a mock slave auction and said she separated black and white students to drive home a history lesson about slavery.

Complaints led James’ office to investigate.

In a statement, school Principal Michael Schultz says the school accepts responsibility for the findings.