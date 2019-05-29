Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

School in mock slave complaint reaches agreement with NY

NEW YORK (AP) — A private New York school where a teacher was fired after allegedly holding mock “slave auctions” will hire a diversity officer and change its discipline practices under an agreement with the attorney general.

The Chapel School in the Westchester County village of Bronxville also will take steps to diversify its staff and student body under the plan announced by Attorney General Letitia James Wednesday.

Fifth-grade teacher Rebecca Antinozzi was fired in March. In an interview with News 12 Westchester at the time, she denied holding a mock slave auction and said she separated black and white students to drive home a history lesson about slavery.

Complaints led James’ office to investigate.

In a statement, school Principal Michael Schultz says the school accepts responsibility for the findings.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher
Covering Colorado

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher

3:01 pm
Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019
Photo Galleries

Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019

2:47 pm
Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
Weather

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

12:40 pm
Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher
Covering Colorado

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher

Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019
Photo Galleries

Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
Weather

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

Scroll to top
Skip to content