Rescued US woman blames estranged husband for Afghan capture

An American woman rescued from Afghanistan two years ago describes her estranged husband as controlling and abusive and blames him for events leading to their capture.

Caitlan Coleman told ABC-TV she was more afraid of Joshua Boyle than their Taliban-affiliated captors.

Boyle’s trial began in March on charges he assaulted Coleman after their arrival in Canada . He has pleaded not guilty but the trial has been suspended pending an appeal.

She has testified he subjected her to mental and physical abuse.

Canadian broadcaster CBC says his lawyer suggested at trial in Ottawa, Ontario, she fabricated abuse claims, which she denied.

Coleman tells the CBC Boyle took the best years of her life. She’s living in the United States and has custody of their children.

Boyle’s lawyer says it’s inappropriate for Coleman to give interviews during trial.

Associated Press

