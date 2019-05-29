Prosecutors push back on enforcing new state abortion laws

ATLANTA (AP) — New state abortion laws likely to become bogged down in legal challenges face another potential obstacle from prosecutors who refuse to enforce them.

The Associated Press reached out to nearly two dozen district attorneys across seven states, and several said they would not file criminal charges against doctors who violate the laws.

The four district attorneys who said they would not enforce the laws at all cited the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide, saying their states’ abortion laws clearly conflict with that decision. The new laws, which are not yet in effect, take aim at Roe in hopes that a new conservative majority on the court will overturn it.

Other prosecutors were critical of decisions not to enforce the law.