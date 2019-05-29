Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prosecutors push back on enforcing new state abortion laws

ATLANTA (AP) — New state abortion laws likely to become bogged down in legal challenges face another potential obstacle from prosecutors who refuse to enforce them.

The Associated Press reached out to nearly two dozen district attorneys across seven states, and several said they would not file criminal charges against doctors who violate the laws.

The four district attorneys who said they would not enforce the laws at all cited the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide, saying their states’ abortion laws clearly conflict with that decision. The new laws, which are not yet in effect, take aim at Roe in hopes that a new conservative majority on the court will overturn it.

Other prosecutors were critical of decisions not to enforce the law.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One dead in Springs shooting
News

One dead in Springs shooting

11:20 pm
Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation
Covering Colorado

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation

9:50 pm
New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado
Covering Colorado

New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado

9:46 pm
One dead in Springs shooting
News

One dead in Springs shooting

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation
Covering Colorado

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation

New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado
Covering Colorado

New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content